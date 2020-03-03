Home

Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Christ United Methodist Church
4509 Highcrest Rd
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Christ United Methodist Church,
4509 Highcrest Rd
James McLaughlin Beaumont


1965 - 2020
James McLaughlin Beaumont 1965—2020
James (Jim) Beaumont, of Rockford, died after an extended illness on
January 26, 2020. Born December 10,1965 in Rockford, Illinois, he is
survived by his mother, Anne Beaumont and his sister, Mary Elizabeth
Padgett, both of Rockford; Evan Walker, son of Jim's predeceased niece,
Sarah; cousins: Barbara Horsch, Kathy Litz, and James Green. Jim
lived his whole life in Rockford. He graduated from the Rockford Public
Schools and worked as a C.N.A at several nursing homes. He enjoyed
music, was fond of animals, and especially loved spending time with his
family. Jim was a member of Christ United Methodist Church, 4509
Highcrest Rd., where a memorial service will be held on Friday, March 13th
at 11 a.m. Visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service.
Memorial donations my be made to the family.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020
