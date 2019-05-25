Home

James Michael Bristow


1958 - 2019
James Michael Bristow Obituary
James Michael Bristow 1958—2019
James M. Bristow, 60, known by his friends and family as "Mick" sadly passed away on April 1, 2019 in Rockford IL. Mick was a kind-hearted, fun-loving jokester. He loved being a father to his son, playing pool, and listening to rock-n-roll. Mick was a man of faith, attending church and growing in his relationship with Jesus. Mick is survived by his son, Matthew; his mother, Claranne; his brother, Curt; his sister, Sue Knapp; and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, May 26th at Braceville Gardner Cemetery at 11am. Following the service, there will be a luncheon held at the Braidwood Banquet Hall. Donations can be given to the Estate of James M. Bristow.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 25 to May 28, 2019
