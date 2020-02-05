|
James P. Drager 1936—2020
James P. Drager, 83, of Sarasota, Florida died on January 28, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Born on February 26, 1936, the only son of Merle and Helen Drager in Rockford, Illinois. He served in the United States Marine Corps Reserves. Jim was a 28-year veteran of the Rockford Fire Department followed by a 13-year stint as an Illinois State Fire Marshall. After retiring he split time with his wife Sue between homes in Sarasota and Rockford, Illinois.
Jim is survived by his loving wife of over 60 years, Sue; son Barry (Annetta) with grandsons Brandon and Bailey; and son Jay (Sheryl) with grandchildren Emma and Ethan. He was predeceased by his parents, his in-laws Gus and Violet Omark and his granddaughter Kelsey.
A celebration of life for Jim will take place on Saturday, February 8th, 2020 with a visitation at 1:00 PM followed by a memorial service at 2:00 PM at First Evangelical Free Church, 2223 North Mulford Rd, Rockford, Illinois 61107. After the service please join us for cake, coffee and time to reminisce at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Tidewell Hospice, Sarasota, Florida or the First Evangelical Free Church memorial fund.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020