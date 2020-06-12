James "Jim" P. Griffin 1951—2020
James P. "Jim" Griffin, 68, Rockford, left this world on May 22, 2020, a better place than he found it, following a three year battle with Cholangiocarcinoma. He was born September 24, 1951, in Watertown, WI, the son of Richard and Gladys (Dooley) Griffin. Jim was a graduate of Rockford West High School, the class of 1969. He enlisted in the Air Force in 1971, and served until 1974. Following his discharge from the Air Force, he attended Western Illinois University and received his Bachelor's degree. While living in Rockford, he worked for Atwood Machine Tool for many years and then worked at Rockford Separators for 25 years retiring as Vice President. He was involved in several organizations throughout the Rockford area including the Irish Marching Society and volunteering for the Rockford Pro Am for almost 40 years. Jim was an avid golfer and made wonderful friendships through Mauh Nah Tee See Country Club where he was a member for many, many years. He wouldn't miss a Saturday morning golf game with his closest buddies and enjoyed sitting around afterwards on the patio drinking his "white coffee" and discussing his round with what he called the "Young Guns". Jim never missed a beat hosting the Griffin family reunions and would always ask guests to bring food for the Rockford Rescue Mission. Upon his retirement Jim could most often be found visiting wineries, playing a variety of golf courses, and traveling with the love of his life, Gail.
Jim is survived by what he undoubtedly would say is his greatest legacy, his daughters, Shannon Johnson of Prospect Heights and Eileen Griffin of Rockford; his beautiful grandchildren, Cora, Griffin, and Piper; his two sisters, Pat (Brian) Johnson and Barb (Rob) Tithof; his four brothers, Mike (Vicki) Griffin, Jerry (Lori) Griffin, Tom Griffin, and Rich (Bert) Griffin; many nieces and nephews and his loving girlfriend, Gail Byrne. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Kathy. His kindness, love, courage, compassion, humor, and inspiration will forever be remembered. A life so beautifully lived. A soul so deeply loved. One special man who will never be forgotten. Due to Covid 19, a celebration of Jim's life will be held at a later date. Fitzgerald Funeral Home and Crematory assisted the family. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.