James R. Crocker 1959—2020
James R. Crocker, 61 of Poplar Grove, IL died peacefully June 7, 2020 in Rockford, IL. He was born in Rockford to James and Edress (Fenton) Crocker on March 8, 1959. James married his sweetheart, Toni Hall on September 1, 2001 in Belvidere, IL. He was a high school graduate and worked as a showroom manager for Kobyco Inc. He enjoyed fishing, cooking, music , gardening. and the Oakland Raiders. He had a special fondness for his dog, Barron. He treasured his friends and was always willing to give a helping hand.
James was loved and will be dearly missed by his wife, Toni; daughters, Michelle (Anthony) Hyser and Rachel Crocker; sister, Sandra Bjorklund; grandchildren, Nikolas and Frejya Hyser and Aaliyah Williams; and nephews Erik and Patrick (Britt) Bjorklund.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Services will be private. Services will be live streamed at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 11, 2020. Rev. Keith Richard will officiate.
Memorials can be made to the family. To write a memory, please visit www.andersonFCS.com.



Published in Rockford Register Star from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral & Cremation Services
218 West Hurlbut Avenue
Belvidere, IL 61008
(815) 544-2616
