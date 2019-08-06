|
James "Jim" R. Krein 1943—2019
James "Jim" R. Krein, 76 of Rockford, passed away in his home after a lengthy illness on Sunday, August 4, 2019.
He was born in Gary, IN on March 10, 1943, the son of Robert and Willomine (Gross) Krein. Jim married Margaret Ann Guarino on October 2, 1965 in Rockford. He was a teacher in the Rockford Public School District for over thirty-three years. Jim was a member of St. Bernadette Catholic Church. Throughout life, his passions were always his music and his family. He was a devoted father who was always there to support his kids in all of their activities with a camera in hand to record every moment. Jim was a well-rounded musician and enjoyed songwriting. During and after college, he played with several different bands. Some of his most memorable band moments include playing in the band Pieces-A Lovely Sight with lifelong friend Paul DiVinti, his thirty years being a part of the Vince Chiarelli family and playing in the Vince Chiarelli Band. He also taught guitar at Nielsen's Music Box and recorded many artists in his various studios over the years. The majority of his years teaching were spent in the Creative and Performing Arts (CAPA) Program where he was able to integrate his love of music into the classroom through the many songs and plays he wrote. Jim will be remembered for his passion for life, sense of adventure and his willingness to always help out anyone who needed it.
Survivors include his four children, Jimmy (Laura) Krein, Julie (David) Hindenburg, Becky (Joe) Miceli and Amy (Rusti) Swanson, all of Rockford; grandchildren, Jimmy, Rachel, Joseph, Sarah, Maria, Rebecca, Peter, Isabella, Olivia, and Anthony Krein, Jenna (Jarron) Bankhead, Jessica, Josephine, and Jacob Hindenburg, Joseph and Benjamin Miceli, Eric, Andrew, Kayla, and Sophia Swanson; great-grandchildren, Melanie and Ava Bankhead, brother, David (Carol) Krein of Schaumburg, IL; sisters, Vicky (Rich) Garrison of Lake Alfred, FL, Kathe Higgins of Shawnee, KS, Mari Krein-Secrist of Vass, NC and Liz (Brian) Barnes of Spirit Lake, ID. Predeceased by his wife, Margaret; parents, Robert and Willomine Krein and brother-in-law, Frank. Our deepest appreciation to all of Dad's loving caregivers, Henrietta, Lavonne, Cynthia, Charlize, Sandra, Shay and a special thank you to the AIM Program.
Funeral Mass at 10 am Friday, August 9, 2019 in St. Bernadette Church 2400 Bell Ave. Burial in Calvary Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 4:00 - 7:00 pm with a rosary recited at 7:00 pm at Fitzgerald Funeral Home, 3910 N. Rockton Ave. There will also be a visitation Friday morning from 9:00 – 9:45 am at the church.
Arrangements entrusted to Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2019