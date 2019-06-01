|
James Richard Sadewater 1942—2019
James Richard Sadewater, 76, of Rockford passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019 after a short illness. He was born October 21, 1942 in Rockford to Christopher and Josephine (Castiglioni) Sadewater. Served in the US Army for 2 years. He married Sandra Greenlee on August 10, 1974. Employed by Greenlee for several years, then retiring from Metal Weld. James was an avid Detroit Lions fan, enjoyed bowling, fishing, playing slot machines and collecting comics. Most of all he loved spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
James is survived by his children, Kurt Brooks, Tony Sadewater, Dawn Sadewater; daughter-in-law, Alma Sadewater; grandchildren, Amanda (Ryan) Weiss, Jordan (Jesse) Hartman, Jayden Sadewater; great grandchildren, Brantlee Hartman, Colton Weiss; sister, Sandra (Alan) Peterson; several nieces; nephews; and cousins. Predeceased by wife, Sandra; son, Gary; parents, Christopher and Josephine; and mother-in-law, Audrey Greenlee.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019 in St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 2400 Bell Avenue, Rockford with a visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of mass. Burial in Scandinavian Cemetery, Rockford. Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Mulford Chapel was honored to have assisted the family. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 1 to June 3, 2019