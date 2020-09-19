James Richard Waller 1938—2020
James (Jim) Richard Waller, age 81, of Bellingham, WA passed away May 9, 2020 in Bellingham. He was born in Rockford, IL to James Everett and Dorothy (Ellis) Waller. He grew up in Durand, IL. Jim served in the US Navy from 1955-1959 and was Honorably Discharged as an Aviation Machinist's Mate 3rd Class. He married Nancy Parisot on Nov. 11, 1961. Jim's careers were in the machine tool industry, salesman, gift shop and bar owner. He loved boating, fishing, crabbing, traveling, cruising and spending time with his family. Jim was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Thomas. Survivors are his wife Nancy, 3 sons, Gary (Sharon), Brian (Barb Groen), and Paul (Jennifer); 4 grandchildren – Emily, Lloyd, Daniel and Rachel; 3 step-grandchildren, Kate (Joe), Matthew and Adam. Funeral Mass Oct. 3, 10:30 AM at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Durand, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association
.