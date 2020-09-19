1/
James Richard Waller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Richard Waller 1938—2020
James (Jim) Richard Waller, age 81, of Bellingham, WA passed away May 9, 2020 in Bellingham. He was born in Rockford, IL to James Everett and Dorothy (Ellis) Waller. He grew up in Durand, IL. Jim served in the US Navy from 1955-1959 and was Honorably Discharged as an Aviation Machinist's Mate 3rd Class. He married Nancy Parisot on Nov. 11, 1961. Jim's careers were in the machine tool industry, salesman, gift shop and bar owner. He loved boating, fishing, crabbing, traveling, cruising and spending time with his family. Jim was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Thomas. Survivors are his wife Nancy, 3 sons, Gary (Sharon), Brian (Barb Groen), and Paul (Jennifer); 4 grandchildren – Emily, Lloyd, Daniel and Rachel; 3 step-grandchildren, Kate (Joe), Matthew and Adam. Funeral Mass Oct. 3, 10:30 AM at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Durand, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sep. 19 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved