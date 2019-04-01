Home

POWERED BY

Services
Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, Fred C. Olson Chapel
1001 SECOND AVE
Rockford, IL 61104
(815) 963-6521
Resources
More Obituaries for James Norman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Robert Norman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James Robert Norman Obituary
James Robert Norman 1923—2019
James Robert Norman, 95, of Rockford, passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019. Born September 13, 1923, in Rockford, the son of Waedel W. and Margaret (Ryan) Norman. WWII U.S. Army veteran serving as a Staff Sergeant 2126th AAF. James married Ethel Kilden on January 6, 1945 in Laredo, Texas AAF Chapel. She predeceased him in 2004. He worked for Rosenquist & Schabacker Real Estate. Member of First Lutheran Church. Survived by his daughters, Nancy (George) Buhl and Dea Hoff; grandchildren, Bruce (Tania) Newberg, Jason (Victoria) Nelson, Stefanie (Peter) Pauletto, James (Margaret) Buhl, and Michael (Jessica) Buhl; and many great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 in Fred C. Olson Chapel, 1001 Second Ave., Rockford with Reverend Jane McChesney officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service in the chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials to . To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, Fred C. Olson Chapel
Download Now