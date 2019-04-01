|
|
James Robert Norman 1923—2019
James Robert Norman, 95, of Rockford, passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019. Born September 13, 1923, in Rockford, the son of Waedel W. and Margaret (Ryan) Norman. WWII U.S. Army veteran serving as a Staff Sergeant 2126th AAF. James married Ethel Kilden on January 6, 1945 in Laredo, Texas AAF Chapel. She predeceased him in 2004. He worked for Rosenquist & Schabacker Real Estate. Member of First Lutheran Church. Survived by his daughters, Nancy (George) Buhl and Dea Hoff; grandchildren, Bruce (Tania) Newberg, Jason (Victoria) Nelson, Stefanie (Peter) Pauletto, James (Margaret) Buhl, and Michael (Jessica) Buhl; and many great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 in Fred C. Olson Chapel, 1001 Second Ave., Rockford with Reverend Jane McChesney officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service in the chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials to . To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2019