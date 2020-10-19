James S. Goodman 1942—2020
James S. Goodman, 78, of Rockford, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020. Born February 16, 1942, in Hoxie, AR, the son of Dan and Ella (Wollitz) Goodman. Jim married Sindy Brown on November 17, 1977 in Rockford. He owned Jim Goodman Concrete. Jim was the founder of Patriots Boxing Club, a boxing coach for Rockford Boys Club and he trained at Lincoln Park Boys Club. Jim had a big heart for kids and had a heavy influence on the inner-city amateur boxing community. He would meet every morning with friends at Dough Boys Donuts Coffee Shop. Jim loved his wife, kids, grandchildren, and soon to be great-grandson. He made a lifelong impact to everyone he knew. Survived by his wife, Sindy; children, Sonya Hodnett of Tyler, TX, Sandra (Harvey III) Oliver of Rockford, Jason (Sara) Goodman of Melissa, TX, and Jimmy (Carmen Herrera) Goodman, Jr. of Rockford; grandchildren, Matthew (Karissa) Hodnett, Amanda (Loran III) Reynolds, Heather (Aaron) Riley, Holly (Chris) Sharp, and Quinn & Nixon Goodman; great-grandson, David Clayton Hodnett, due 11/22; and brother, Jack Wollitz. Predeceased by his parents; and step-son, Ricky Goodman.
Walk-through visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Fred C. Olson Chapel, 1001 2nd Ave. Rockford with a time of sharing at 6:00 p.m. Memorials may be made to the Patriots Boxing Club, in care of Olson Funeral Home. To view Covid restrictions or share a condolence, visit olsonfh.com