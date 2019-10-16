Home

Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
200 N Johnston Ave
Rockford, IL 61101
(815) 963-6981
James Sockwell


1948 - 2019
James Sockwell Obituary
James Sockwell 1948—2019
James Curtis " J.C." Sockwell, of Rockford departed this earthly life October 12, 2019. He was born October 14, 1948 the son of Napoleon and Ruthene Sockwell. James lived in Rockford since 1963 coming from Prescott, Arkansas. He married the former Rose Gray, November 5, 1966. He was employed as a machine operator by Rockford Can and Warehouser before retiring. James was a member of the King Solomon Lodge. He attended Prescott High School and Jefferson High School Rockford.
James leaves to cherish many loving memories, his wife Rose Mary Sockwell; three daughters, Tereasa (Donell Nelson) Jackson, Salena Sockwell and Marshall (Claude Johnson) Sockwell; son James (Angel) Sockwell; 11 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren; three sisters, Loretta Dawn Graham, Carletta and Karen Sockwell; three brothers, Marvin, Napoleon (Pam Morris) Sockwell, and Nathaniel (Wanda) Sockwell; a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his parents, sister, Glenda Sockwell and two brothers, Hershel and Robert Sockwell.
Services will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday October 19, 2019 at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church 2919 19th Street. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Arrangements completed by Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019
