Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Pleasantville
1650 New Road
Northfield, NJ 08225
(609)641-0065
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James T. Miller


1943 - 2020
James T. Miller Obituary
James T. Miller 1943—2020
James Thomas Miller, 76, of Northfield, NJ passed away on January 18, 2020..
He was born in Byron, Illinois on May 15, 1943 to Marjorie Gambrel Peterson and
Sgt. Gomer Thomas Peterson, who killed in action in France in 1944 during WWII. Jim was later adopted by Harold C. Miller when Marjorie remarried.
Jim graduated from Ocean City High School, NJ in 1961 and Murray State College in 1965. He then moved to Ocean City, NJ where he joined Carpenter's Union 623. He worked for J.J. Nugent Construction for 40 years until an on-the-job accident left him permanently disabled.
Jim is survived by his wife Stephanie, his children Kristie Fenton (Joe), David Miller (Josette), Marcia McCulley (Mark) and Ashley Parmalee (Damien): grandchildren Abbey and Nicholl Fenton, Alicia and Scott Miller (Megan), Doug and Bobby Shallcross, and Wyatt and Truett Parmalee. He is also survived by sisters Sharon Gumz and Nancy Quinn (Mike), best friend Fred Haye (Donna) along with cherished nieces, nephews and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and beloved son Bobby Miller.
Donations honoring Jim can be made to the Bobby Miller Scholarship Fund and mailed in care of Marcia McCulley, 13 Homestead Ct., Beesley's Point, NJ 08223. Arrangements by www.adams-perfect.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
