James Thomas
James Thomas 1950—2020
Durand, IL/Harlingen, TX – James Michael Thomas, age 70, passed away while in Harlingen, TX on November 3, 2020. James was born on July 4, 1950 in Rockford, the son of Louis and Irene (Buerkle) Thomas.
James graduated from Durand High School in 1968. He enlisted and served in the United States Air Force for four years and later became an active member of the American Legion Post 676. He worked for the Illinois Secretary of State as revenue field-agent and as owner-operator of Jim's Auction Service, the Treasure Chest Gift Shop, and the Big Scoop Ice Cream Parlor in Durand. He also served his community as mayor and school board member.
James is survived by his mother, Irene Thomas; 6 siblings, Stephen Thomas, Jane Thomas, Julia (Jody) Kelso, Joel Thomas, Rodney (Lorna) Thomas, Jeremy (Darla) Thomas; and many nieces and nephews.
James was preceded in death by his father, Louis in 1974.
The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to their favorite charity in Jim's name
A public visitation will be held at the DL Newcomer Funeral Home in Brodhead on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM. A private family service will take place later with burial at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Durand.
www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com 608-897-2484



Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
1105 E 9Th Ave
Brodhead, WI 53520
(608) 897-2484
