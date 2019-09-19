|
|
James Veruchi 1947—2019
James "Jim" Veruchi , age 72, of Rockford, Illinois passed away peacefully in his sleep and was reunited with his parents and sister in
Heaven on Sep 10,2019. Son of Elizabeth (Bardelli) and Donte "Danny" Veruchi. Jim graduated from
Guilford High School then obtained his bachelor's degree from Northern Illinois University and Masters
in Teaching from Rockford College. He taught in the Rockford School District for 11 years. In 1980, Jim
collaborated with his friend, Ron Rodakowski and their construction company VR2 Inc. was born.
Together they built many custom homes and have affected so many lives throughout the years.
While going to college Jim met the love of his life, Joanne (McLay) Veruchi. They were married
at St. James Church on June 27,1970 and went on to have two loving children, Nick and Natasha. Jim
was a very private man but loved and cherished everyone in his life with all his heart. He is survived by
his loving wife of 49 years Joanne; his son Nick, and daughter Natasha. He is also survived by his two
granddaughters; Mia and Isabella and his brother-in-law, Don McLay. Of course, we cannot forget his
furry friend Teddy. Jim has two aunts; Virginia and Rosemary and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Predeceased in death by his parents, his sister Diane, his in-laws Ruth and Joe McLay and his brother-in-
law, Ken McLay.
The Mass of Christian Memorial Service will be Tuesday, September 24th, 2019, time 11:00 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church, 428 North Second Street, Rockford, Illinois. Friends may call from 9:30 until 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to .
Sundberg Funeral Home 215 N. Second Street, Rockford, Illinois is honored to be serving the family.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sept. 19 to Sept. 22, 2019