James (Jimmie) Victor Gelafio 1945—2020

James (Jimmie) Victor Gelafio, 75, passed away peacefully October 4, 2020. Jimmie will always be remembered as the kindest soul who loved his family, friends and music! Jimmie fought bravely until his tender heart gave way. Jimmy is survived by his sister, Deborah G. Guy (John) and brother Victor V. Gelafio, nieces, nephews and numerous cousins. Pre-deceased by his mother, MaryAnn Gelafio, father Veto V. Gelafio, and sisters: Marilyn and Sharon. Memorial donations to Stepping Stones of Rockford, 706 N. Main St. Rockford, IL 61103.



