James W. Carrell, Sr. 1949—2020
James W. Carrell, Sr., 71, of Rockford, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Born May 11, 1949, in New Madrid, MO, the son of Joseph and Pearl (Carson) Carrell. Graduate of Auburn High School. James was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He married Georgiann Adams on May 23, 1981. She predeceased him on April 12th, 2020. James enjoyed watching Westerns and was a huge John Wayne & Clint Eastwood fan. He was a member of the Rockford Ross VFW. He is survived by his sons, Mike (Summer) Davis, Joe (Vanessa) and James (Felicia) Carrell Jr.; grandchildren, Allison, Delaney & Kaylah Carrell, Gabrielle & Athena Carrell, Karleigh & Adelynn Davis, and Kristin (Garrett) Mitchell; great-grandchildren, Arthur "Jr.", Nina, Neluis, Ryleigh, & Olivianna; sister, Phoebe Milsap; numerous nieces and nephews; and brother-in-law, William Adams. Also predeceased by his parents; sisters, Josephine & Linda; and brother, Howard.
A private family service was held. Burial in Willwood Burial Park. Memorials may be made to the family. To share a memory or online condolence, visit olsonfh.com