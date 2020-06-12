James "Jim" W. Heim 1960—2020
James "Jim" W. Heim, 59, of Rockford, IL passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020. He was born November 17, 1960 in Dubuque, IA the son of Irma (Wand) and Kenneth Heim. James attended Wahlert Catholic High School graduating in 1979 and chose Loras College, his field of specialty in the languages of Greek, Latin, Spanish, French and German. Seeking further education, he obtained his Masters in Theology from Marquette University.
In 1984 at Christmastime, he met the love of his life, Socorro Medellin Gonzalez through cousins at Mass in Muscatine, IA and the course of their lives changed. They were married on August 8, 1987 in San Luis Potosi, Mexico.
James taught Theology at Boylan Catholic High School for 26 years. He was a compassionate, dedicated teacher engaging his students most memorably with catchy raps. He coached several sports, including baseball and golf, and was Moderator for the Student Pro-Life Club.
James was a devout Catholic and we in turn were awed by his encyclopedic knowledge of the Bible. Sundays were spent with family and summers were spent golfing, doing yardwork, and the occasional family vacation to Mexico. Let's not forget, he was an avid Chicago Cubs and Green Bay Packers fan. All that he did was with great purpose, digity, and love up until the last moments of his life. He will forever be in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.
Survived by his beloved wife, Socorro; children, Grace (Brian) McClowry and Elizabeth Heim; siblings, Mary (Charles) Seipp, Thomas (Carol) Heim; father-in-law, Luis Medellin; brothers and sisters-in-law, Jose Luis Medellin, Marco (Josefina) Medellin, Mario (Elia) Medellin, Carmen (Alejandro) Medellin, Carlos (Idelia) Medellin, Teresa (Antonio) Medellin, Enrique (Marcela) Medellin, Miguel Angel (Lorena) Medellin; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, great nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents; grandparents; mother-in-law, Carmen Gonzalez and many aunts and uncles.
Walk-through visitation will be from 4:00p.m. until 7:00p.m. Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home and Crematory, 3910 N. Rockton Ave. Please follow social distancing and wear a mask if attending. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, June 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Cathedral of St. Peter, 1243 N. Church St., Rockford, IL 61102 by invitation only. Burial to follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family. Cards may be mailed to Fitzgerald for the family in honor of James. Share online condolences at ww.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.