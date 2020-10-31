James W. McIntosh 1938—2020
James W. McIntosh, 82, of Rockford, passed away on October 25, 2020 at Serenity Hospice. James was born on October 14, 1938 in Madison, WI to Walter and Violet McIntosh. He heard Verna Gerwig singing in her church choir, fell in love and married her on June 9, 1962. James was a loving and caring husband, father, brother, grandfather and great grandfather. In 1957, James volunteered for the Smithsonian Institute in South Dakota. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Marines serving from 1957-1960. James went to seven schools growing up. He graduated H.S. in Forreston, IL (1956). In 1964 he earned his Bachelor's degree in Business Administration. He earned his Master's degree from Northern Illinois University in 1971. James later became a Certified Nutritional Consultant and helped many clients with their health needs. He was the accountant for Northern IL University from 1966-1968. James was controller of Rock Valley College from 1968-1978. He retired from Armoloy of Illinois. He enjoyed family camping trips, golf, chess and stock trading. He is survived by his wife, Verna, brother, Gary, daughters, Kim Van Buskirk (Mark) and Debra McIntosh (Michael Riddle); grandchildren, Heather, Taylor, Adam and Trevor; great grandchildren, Carter, Maxwell and Roman. James was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Richard and Walt Jr. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
at www.michaeljfox.org
. There will be a private memorial service following cremation.