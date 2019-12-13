|
James W. Ross 1946—2019
James W. Ross, 73, of Loves Park passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019. Born October 15, 1946 in Centerville, IA to Floyd and Helen (Marshall) Ross. Married Deanna LeFevre. Retired after 30 years from Chrysler. James enjoyed hunting, fishing and cruising.
Survivors include wife, Deanna Ross; children, Tonya (Brian) Penington, Jason (Lowen) Ross; grandchildren, Soren, Lola, Stella; and brother, Donald (Linda) Ross. Predeceased by siblings, Penny Christianson and Gene Beer.
Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, December 16, 2019 in Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory – Mulford Chapel, 4311 N. Mulford Road, Loves Park with a visitation from 12:00 p.m. until time of service. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Machesney Park. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019