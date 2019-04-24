|
James William Carroll 1935—2019
James William Carroll, 84, of Rockton, IL died at 12:12 p.m., Sunday, April 21, 2019 at Alpine Fireside Health Center.
Born March 7, 1935 in Belvidere, IL, son of Mr. and Mrs. William Paige Carroll and Avis May (Mitchell) Carroll. He was a dedicated and devoted husband, marrying the former Rozelle Winterland on June 1, 1956 in Rockton, IL.
James retired from General Electric at age 58 and owned Jim Carroll Appliance in Rockton, IL for many years. He enjoyed being with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren as well as fishing, spending time at the lake, growing tomatoes, visiting the local farmer's market and participating in toy shows and auctions. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, serving from 1953 to 1961. James was a valued and founding member of the Stateline Toy Collectors, founded 25 years ago as well as being a member of the Rockton Jaycees, the Rockton Lion's Club and the Refrigeration Society Association. He also was involved in volunteering with the Boy Scouts of America and Little League. James loved his dogs Bojangles and JD.
Devoted husband to Rozelle Carroll; loving father to Nancy Ann (John Rygh) Moate, Arthur Allen Carroll, Bryan Lee (Kerri) Carroll and Diantha Lynn (John) Gilbert; grandfather to Onica (David Trevino) Moate, Arisa (Andrew) Midget, Holly (John) Gessner, Stephanie (Mark Wilder) Carroll, Thomas Carroll, Louis (Kayla) Gilbert, Emily Gilbert, Sean Gilbert, Ellen Gilbert; great grandfather to Brayden Carroll, Xander Midget, Isaiah Carroll, Brooklyn Gessner, Axton Midget, Riley Gessner, Mayella Carroll, Max Midget, Crystal Trevino and Brianna Trevino; brother to John Nelson (Jan) Carroll; brother in law to Lila Wydick, Violet Pharo, Jeanie Winterland and Richard and Pam Winterland; uncle to many nieces and nephews and great uncle to many great nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother in laws Joseph Wydick, Kenneth Winterland and Terry Pharo.
A Funeral Ceremony will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, April 29, 2019 at McCorkle Funeral Home- Rockton Chapel, 767 N. Blackhawk Blvd, Rockton, IL with Chaplain Chris Ausler of Unity Hospice of Rochelle, IL officiating. Burial will be in Rockton Township Cemetery. A visitation will be held at the Funeral Home from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 28, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to the Rockton Fire Protection District, 201 N. Blackhawk Blvd., Rockton, IL 61072 or Wimpy's Fund C/O Rockton Lion's Club, P.O. Box 90 Rockton IL 61072.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2019