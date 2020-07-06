James"Pat" Clemens July 1, 1944—March 7, 2020

James"Pat" Clemens, 75 of Rockford, died March 7, 2020 in Mission, Texas of a sudden illness. Born July 1, 1944 to Raymond and Othellia (Rubin) Clemens in Wagner, SD. He was a US Army Veteran before working at Chrysler Corporation for 33 years retiring in 1999. He is survived by his wife Tempa(T.K), step-son Stacy Slothower, daughters Michelle Clemens, Shannon Henderson, grandsons Chance Martinez, Willon and Raymond Henderson, brothers Robert(Nita), Michael(Joan), Tom(Tracy), sisters Shelia(Leroy) Varlek, Jane(Larry)Russell, Geraldine Clemens, Margaret Clemens, former wife Barbara Johnson, and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, sister Marie, brother John.

Visitation will be July 16, 2020 4pm to 5pm at St. Edwards Church at 3004 11th St.Rockford, Il 61109 A Memorial Service will follow after Visitation.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store