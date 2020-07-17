Jan Boomgarden 1935—2020
Jan Utley (Noble) Boomgarden, 84, of Loves Park passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020. Born July 10, 1935, in Dixon, IL, the daughter of Charles Utley and Emma Jane (Godfrey) Noble. Married Richie Boomgarden in 1986. Her husband Richie treated her like a princess, and together they enjoyed car rides through the countryside and boating on the Rock River. Jan was a social butterfly with a smile that made friends easily, a spirited sense of humor and an elegant style. She loved reading, had an extensive library in her home, and said she had a book for any mood. In her younger years, Jan was a skilled equestrian, riding and showing horses, and even winning the First Blue Ribbon Honors with her horse Imp of Genius. She attended Drake University and then lived in New Orleans, LA, before returning to Illinois. Jan will be lovingly remembered by her step-children, Teresa Van Nuland, Kris (John) Rimbos, Scott (Sue) Boomgarden and Adam (Valerie) Boomgarden; sisters-in-law, Mary Noble and Nancy Parrish; numerous nieces, nephews and grandchildren; many wonderful friends; and her blue-tabby cat, Henry, who was named after her brother. Predeceased by her husband; brothers, Charles Utley Noble II and Henry Noble; step-son, Eric Boomgarden; and grandson, Joshua Boomgarden. Special thanks to Beth Nelson for her compassionate care in recent years.
Cremation rites accorded. Jan will be laid to rest with her husband, Richie, on the Noble family plot in Oakwood Cemetery in Dixon. A memorial will be established in lieu of flowers. Visit delehantyfh.com
