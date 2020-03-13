|
|
Jan Marie Heivilin 1958—2020
Jan Marie Heivilin, 61, of Rockford, passed away unexpectedly in her home on Saturday, March 7, 2020. She was born on June 8, 1958 in Rockford to the late Charles Wilhelmson and Pauline Wilhelmson. Jan graduated from Jefferson High School in 1977. She was a CNA at Walter Lawson Children's Home where she loved taking care of others for over 20 years. Jan enjoyed sitting in the sun drinking her coffee, going shopping and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She had a passion for planting flowers, relaxing on the beach and singing karaoke in the car. Jan was soft spoken and nurturing and will be remembered for her kindness, humbleness and devotion to her family.
Survivors include her daughters, Kelly Heivilin, Karen Heivilin and Alison (Jason) Moraska; grandchildren, Austin, Aubrey, Maddox and a granddaughter on the way; mother, Pauline Wilhelmson; sisters, Denise (Jay) Bielefeldt, Lisa Wilhelmson and Sara (Gary) Bunch; uncle, Ron Fowler; cousin, Mike Fowler; numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her father, Charles Wilhelmson; aunt, Char Fowler.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory, Mulford Chapel, 4311 N. Mulford Rd., Loves Park, Illinois 61111 with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the family. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020