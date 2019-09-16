Home

Jane Anderson


1931 - 2019
Jane Anderson Obituary
Jane Anderson 1931—2019
Loving Wife, Mother & Grandmother
No matter how tough life's journey might become for herself or others, Jane's indomitable positivity shined and she was always ready for a laugh. Her spirit, her kindness, and her understanding and empathy of others will be sorely missed by her family and all who knew her. Her son, Steve Anderson, his wife Debbie, their daughter, Kelsi and son, Luc, reside in Littleton Colorado, where Jane lived the last two years of her life. Services will be held graveside at Scandinavian Cemetery on Saturday, September 21st at 3:00 p.m. Rest in peace! We love you.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sept. 16 to Sept. 18, 2019
