Jane Cudd 1932—2019
Jane Cudd, 87, of Loves Park, passed away October 25, 2019 at Lincolnshire Place with her daughter by her side. Born July 31, 1932 in Marion, Ohio, the daughter of Charles Walter and Mary Ellen (Cass) Frederick. Janie met the love of her life, Jack LaMar Cudd at the malt shop in Marion, Ohio in 1947. Jane was 15, Jack was 17. In 1949 she was an honored queen of Jobs Daughters, an elected position. She excelled in theater in high school. After high school, Jane attended the University of Michigan where she was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority. Jane was a drama major, and was the lead in plays at Michigan. Jane left the University of Michigan after two years to be with Jack. Jack had enlisted in the US Air Force after high school. After the outbreak of the Korean War, he was scheduled to go to Korea at the point when the allied forces had been pushed all the way down to the southern tip of the Korean peninsula. Janie and Jack did the best thing two people could do at such a time. They were married on May 18, 1952 in Marion, Ohio. Jack and his best man, Bert Hardwick hitchhiked up from Keesler Field in Biloxi, Mississippi for the wedding. While Jack was sent overseas, Janie set up housekeeping in the Haight Ashbury district of San Francisco and went to work at the I Magnin department store in the makeup department with her sister, Joey. Overseas, Jack served at K2 Airforce base. He remembered being surrounded and shelled by North Koreans. Janie and Jack loved music all their lives. While on leave in San Francisco, Jack and Jane saw Charlie Parker and his band play as well as other up-and-coming stars such as Chet Baker. Once out of the service, Jane and Jack moved back to Columbus, Ohio where Jane worked in the religion department at Ohio State supporting the two of them as Jack was working on a degree in advertising. Shortly before Jack graduated, their daughter Jessica was born. Jane happily followed Jack and his career to New York, New Jersey, Delaware, and Clarendon Hills, Illinois. While living in Clarendon Hills she became active in the local Community Nursing Service. She was on the board of directors of the Community Nursing Service of DuPage County, as well as serving on the finance committee and co-chairman of community service and vice president of the Hinsdale area unit. She also volunteered at the Hinsdale Sanitarium & Hospital. Later, after her daughter needed less supervision, Jane worked for Eastern Airlines in corporate reservations for over eleven years until Eastern Airlines closed its doors. While at Eastern, Jane and Jack enjoyed traveling both to Europe as well as Florida. Jane and Jack moved again to Northbrook for Jack's work. Jane became involved in volunteer work at the Glenbrook Hospital. In her free time, she enjoyed golf and was in both a women's league as well as a couples' league. Jane and Jack spent over 15 February winters in Naples, Florida, a place they loved dearly. The final move was to Rockford, Illinois to be closer to their daughter, Jessie. Jane and Jack joined the Westminster Presbyterian Church in 2006. She is survived by daughter, Dr. Jessica (Dr. William) Dannenmaier, Rockford; two grandsons, Jacob (Lehla) and Michael (Christina); and great-grandson, Jack. Predeceased by her parents; her husband, Jack; her sister, Joey; and her brother, Gene. The family would like to thank the staff at Lincolnshire Place for their wonderful care.
Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2821 Bell School Rd. with Rev. Gretchen Hammeke officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
