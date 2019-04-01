|
Jane E. Bier 1935—2019
Jane E. Bier, 83, formerly of Rockford, took God's hand and journeyed into heaven on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 in O'Fallon, Missouri. Born June 6, 1935 in Savanna, Illinois; the daughter of Harry and Eileen (Hummel) Daly. Married to Robert Ross, II for 20 years, she later married Leo J. Bier on May 14, 1982 in Woodstock, IL, who preceded her in death on January 20, 2009. Jane was a 1953 graduate of Winnebago High School and a 1956 Graduate of St. Anthony School of Nursing. She worked as a Registered Nurse for Dr. Francis Parker, Drs. Severson, Dr. John Smith and Dr. Chester Roe and as an Industrial Nurse at Mattison Machine Works until her retirement in 1982. Jane served with the American Red Cross and taught CPR, First Aid and emergency care. She was the recipient of the American Red Cross Meritorious Award. She was very active in Brownies and Girl Scouts of America, was an active member of Holy Family Church in Rockford, including leading numerous Retreats, Bible Studies, and was also active in 12 step programs. She was a current member of Immaculate Conception of Dardenne Catholic church, where she taught RCIA for many years and received the Comforter/Nurturer Award from the Archdiocese of St. Louis. She enjoyed ballroom dancing, music, cooking, sewing and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She loved life, people and spreading the word of God.
Survivors include her children; Bob Ross of O'Fallon, MO, Theresa (Paul) Dadaian of North Royalton, OH and Renee (Luke) Kehoe of Dardenne Prairie, MO; grandchildren, Jennifer Dinning of St. Joseph, MO, Janice (Dallin) Ah-Mu of Kearney, MO, Jeffrey Ross of O'Fallon, MO, Jared (Darcey) Ross of Riverside, MO, Amy and Andrew Vance of North Royalton, OH, Michael Dadaian - USMC, of Parris Island, SC and Melissa Dadaian of Piqua, OH, Justin, Julia and Josie Kehoe of Dardenne Prairie, MO; great-grandchildren, Jaxon, Noah and Carter Dinning and Tenley, Deacon and Ammon Ah-Mu ; siblings, George (Barb) Daly of CA, Dennis (Georgeann) Daly of IL, Dorothy "Dotty" Ivens of WI and Kathy (Mike) Hoffman of IL; sister-in-law, Theresa (Edgar) Smith of TX; numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents, husband, Leo Bier; brother, Larry Daly; and grandson, Joshua Kehoe.
Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 4401 Highcrest Rd., Rockford with Father David E. Beauvais officiating. Burial in Arlington Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 8:00 PM on Friday, April 5 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Rd., Rockford and will continue on Saturday from 10:00 – 10:45am at the church. Memorials may be made to the , 1355 Peachtree St NE Suite 600 Atlanta, GA 30309. To express condolences online, please visit www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2019