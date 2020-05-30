Jane Elizabeth Anderson 1940—2020Jane Elizabeth Anderson, 80, of Roscoe, IL died at 7:50 a.m., Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Independent Village.She was born May 26, 1940 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles and Dorothy (Hallisy) Junghen. She graduated from Walworth High School, Class of 1958 and attended Northern Illinois University. She married James "J.R." R. Anderson in Beloit, WI on May 7, 1966. Jane worked as an operator for a phone company, was vice president of J.R. Anderson Trucking in Roscoe, IL, a teller at Rock Valley Credit Union, a customer service representative at Rockford Health Systems as well as working for McCorkle Funeral Home.Jane was a Winnebago county 4-H Leader for twenty years as well as being a member of the Winnebago County 4-H Foundation and Winnebago County Homemakers Association. She volunteered for Rockford Health System, was involved in the Roscoe Youth Baseball Program and was a Winnebago County Fair 4-H judge.She was a member of The Birthday Club, Cupcake Brunch and the Credit Union Lunch Group.Survivors include daughter Jennifer Anderson; son Jay (Brandy Campbell) Anderson; daughter Julie (Tom) Vandeberg; grandchildren Becca and Katy Sprague and Neelah and Kaden Vandeberg; brother William (Donna) Junghen; sister-in-law Janet Sweeney; several nieces and nephews; longtime friend Sharon Meline and many special friends.She is preceded in death by her parents and husband.Private Funeral Ceremonies to be held. Burial will be in Roscoe Township Cemetery. A walk-through visitation will be held at McCorkle Funeral Home - Rockton Chapel 767 N. Blackhawk Blvd. Rockton, IL from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday.Memorials may be given to Harlem Roscoe Fire Protection District, PO Box 450 Roscoe, IL and Winnebago County 4-H Foundation, 1925 S. Meridian Rd, Rockford, Illinois 61102-0653.