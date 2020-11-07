Jane F. McCurdy 2020
Jane F. McCurdy,87, of Signal Mountain passed away October 25, 2020 in her home unexpectedly, in the arms of her husband of 65 years "Thomas".
Jane was born in Bellevue Pennsylvania to James and Estelle Ferguson. She graduated from Avonworth High School in 1951 and attended Grove City College. She worked at Gulf Oil in Pittsburg and then married in 1955 to start her "life adventure" with her husband Thomas P. McCurdy.
Jane is survived by her beloved husband, three much loved children, her loyal sister Dee Young, five cherished grandchildren and two very treasured great grandchildren. All of whom she loved deeply.
Jane was a Life Master in bridge; an expert knitter and puzzle maker; she loved to play the organ and had a passion for big dogs, -especially Rottweilers.
Memorial donations in lieu of flowers can be made to your favorite charity
. Jane's favorites included; Make a Wish Foundation, Juvenile Diabetes Association, Paralyzed Veterans of America
, and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Jane will always be remembered by her smile and "McCurdy" sense of humor.
The family would like to thank Alexian Village's kind staff and caregivers, and most of all the truly specials friendships that mom made over the last twenty years and during her lifetime.
A private family burial will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are by Hamilton Funeral Home & Cremation Services. 4506 Hixson Pike. (423) 531-3975