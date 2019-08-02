|
Jane Frances ( Hutten) Jampole January 31, 1953—July 14, 2019
Jane Frances (Hutten) Jampole, age 66, of Madison, Wisconsin passed away on July 14, 2019 in Madison. She was born on January 31, 1953 in Wynnewood, Oklahoma, the daughter of Betty Louise (Lawton) Hutten and James Norbert Hutten. Jane was raised in Sterling, Illinois and lived there during a brief marriage. She later moved to Rockford, Illinois. Jane was the beloved spouse of Emma Joy Jampole (formerly Michael Jampole), whom she married on December 30, 1979 in Rockford. Jane and Emma Joy were long-time residents of Beach Park, Illinois. They lived in Madison from 2016 until 2019 and had just moved back to Rockford at the time of Jane's passing.
Jane worked in food service, horticulture, floral arranging, and home health care, retiring in 2008. She loved music and enjoyed singing, alone and with others, prompting one young nephew to ask, "Do you ever stop singing?" Jane also enjoyed practicing the ukulele and other instruments. Jane felt very connected to nature and spent considerable time gardening and walking in parks and forests. Jane was a spiritual person who enjoyed discussing philosophy, current events, and social issues with her family and friends. She was devoted to her family and doted on her dogs, both of whom miss her dearly. During retirement, Jane enjoyed taking trips with Emma Joy and the dogs in their camper van.
In addition to her spouse, Jane is survived by her stepson Jaime Kikpole; sisters Mary Beth Wehrle and Peggy Hutten; brothers Steve, Bill, and Tom Hutten; nieces Beth Wehrle and Maggie Hutten; nephews James and Andrew Wehrle, and Colin, Ryan, and Johan Hutten; grandnephews Taylor, Chandler, Ashton, and Hunter Wehrle; and grandnieces Avery and Peyton Wehrle. Jane was preceded in death by her brother James "Jimmy" Hutten.
In accordance with Jane's wishes, cremation was private. A celebration and remembrance will be held in late summer.
