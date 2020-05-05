|
|
Jane J. "Sissy" Holm 1936—2020
Jane J. "Sissy" Holm, 84, of Rockford passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, in P.A. Peterson. Born April 22, 1936, in Vandalia, the daughter of John Henry and Jennie F. (Towne) Darnell, Sr. Attended Loves Park Grade School and graduated from Harlem High School, Class of 1954, where she was 1953 Homecoming Queen. Married Donald V. Holm in 1957, in St. Bridget Catholic Church in Loves Park. Member of St. Bridget Catholic Church. She was a secretary at Grace Lutheran Church and later was a financial aid administrator at Rockford College and lastly at Rock Valley College. After retiring, she started Exclusively Kathleen, a sewing business making doll clothes and ethnic costumes for American Girl Dolls. She enjoyed cooking, entertaining her family and lots of laughter. She loved Gramma nights with her grandchildren. Survivors include sons, Mark D. Holm, Chris (Holly) Holm, Patrick (Anna) Holm and Michael Holm; daughter, Anne-Marie K. Holm; grandchildren, Elizabeth Holm, Donald Holm, Lyndsay Holm, Bridgette Clark, Samuel Holm, Caroline Clark and Peter Holm; brother, Jim (Pat) Darnell; several nieces and nephews; loving companion, Baxter. Predeceased by her husband; daughter-in-law, Dawn Holm; brothers, John Darnell, Charles Darnell and Robert Darnell; sisters, Irene Peterson, Doris Wedig and Rose Mace. The family wishes to thank the staff at Independence Village and Heartland Hospice. Also, a special thanks for the friendship and loving care of the staff at P.A. Peterson.
Private graveside service in Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials to . Arrangements by Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park. Visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 5 to May 7, 2020