Jane L. (Batty) Neff 1942—2020
Jane Louise (Batty) Neff passed away at the age of 78 in her home in Cherry Valley, IL. Jane was born on June 20, 1942 in Springfield, IL to Lowell and Lillian Batty. She lived in the Cherry Valley area most of her life.
Survivors Include husband, LaVern Neff; brother, Gary (Sylvia) Batty; son Jeffrey and Beth Benson; stepson, Blair and Kathy Neff; stepdaughter, Brenda and Dave Habermann; grandchildren, Cara Benson, Jenna and Jurgen Schuster, Amanda Habermann, Joshua Habermann, Kailey and Jimmy Manning; great grandchildren, Logan Benson, Luca and Oliver Schuster, Hadlee Clingon and Jackson Manning. Predeceased by her parents, Lowell and Lillian Batty; daughter, Julie Benson; grandsons, Andrew Benson and Matthew Benson.
Memorial service will be held at a later date. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com
.