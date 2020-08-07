1/1
Jane L. Ralston
Jane L. Ralston 1930—2020
Jane L. Ralston, 90, of Rockford, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 30, 2020. Born April 13, 1930, in Mendota, IL, the daughter of Gilford C. Laws and Myrtle E. (Haines) & Edgar Shoemaker. Graduate of Mendota High School, where she was a cheerleader. Jane married James "Jim" D. Ralston on January 17, 1954 in Mendota. She worked as a clerk for the Rockford Register Star, a secretary for Dr. Lyddon and in Records & Admissions at Rock Valley College before retirement. Jane loved the southwest and traveling to Arizona. Survived by her husband, Jim; sons, Dan (Cindy) Ralston of Roscoe, IL and John Ralston of Phoenix, AZ; granddaughter, Lindsey (Erik) Ralston; grandsons, Jaden and Jake Ralston; step-grandson, Jeremy Mullins; mother of her three grandsons, Sheila Ralston; niece, Diane Laws; nephew, Jeff (Debbie) Laws; great-nephew and niece, Tim (Betsy Farley) Hampson and Maria Laws; and special friend, Barb Baxter. Predeceased by her parents and step-father; and brother, Keith (Marge) Laws. The family would like to thank Northern Illinois Hospice and Home Instead for their great care.
Private burial will be held in Livingston Cemetery, Caledonia, IL. Memorials may be made to Northern Illinois Hospice, 4751 Harrison Ave., Rockford, IL 61108. To share a memory or online condolence, visit www.olsonfh.com.



Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
