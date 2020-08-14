Jane M. Hogan 1927—2020
Jane M. Hogan, 93, of Rockford, passed away on August 7, 2020 in Medina Nursing Center, Durand. Jane was born in Rockford to John and Stephanie (Bacia) Gozdzialski on June 19, 1927. She graduated from Muldoon High School and Marquette University. She married Edwin C. Hogan on October 7, 1950 at St Stanislaus Church in Rockford. She worked at Camp Grant, taught 2nd grade in Rockford, then devoted herself to her home and family. She was a long-time member of St. Patrick Parish in Rockford, and later, St. Bernadette Parish.
Jane is preceded in death by her parents; and sister. Stella McInnes. She is survived by husband, Ed; children, David (Cheryll) Hogan, Edwin (Lynn) Hogan, Timothy (Sandi) Hogan, Mary (Chuck) Valentine, and Anne Hogan; grandchildren, Michelle Hogan (Casey Mickelson), Melissa (Marty) Williams, Kristin (Jason) McGee, Allison (Mike) Mayberry, Daniel (Sarah) Hogan, Christina (Patrick) Vance, Cory Hogan, Marissa (Ben) Scragg, Meredith (Tim) Zakrzewski, Joseph Valentine (Linda Kovac), and Alex Valentine; great-grandchildren, Willem, Wyatt and Lucy Mickelson, Jacob Hogan, Evajane and Kamella Williams, Aidrian, Julian and Elliana McGee, Grace Mayberry, Gabriel and Caleb Hogan, Henry, William, Frank and Olive Vance, Eliza Scragg, Oliver and Maxwell Zakrzewski; sister-in-law, Kay Robinson.
The family of Jane Hogan wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the entire staff of Medina Nursing Center for their loving care of our Mom and Dad.
A celebration of Jane's life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Medina Memorial Fund, Medina Nursing Center, 402 S. Center Rd, Durand, IL 61024. To share a memory or express condolences, visit honquestfh.com
.