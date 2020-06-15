Jane Marie Brandstetter 1926—2020
Jane Marie Brandstetter, 93, of Rockford, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Born December 7, 1926 in Round Lake, IL., daughter of Edwin and Catherine (Olsen) Weisell. She graduated from Grant Community High School in Fox Lake, IL and was a cheerleader for the Grant Bulldogs and known for her backflips. After graduation she worked as a secretary at the Great Lakes Naval base. On March 15, 1947 she married the love of her life, William I. Brandstetter. She was a great cook, a fierce competitor and a wonderful homemaker. Bill always said she worked harder than anyone with a 9-5 job. She was a member for many years at Mauh-Nah-Tee-See Country Club where she was an avid golfer. She loved bowling, gardening, and Cross-Country Skiing. She enjoyed a glass of red wine and an occasional martini in her younger years. She had a beautiful smile and a contagious laugh. Survivors include daughter, Catherine Ann (David) Ott; grandchildren, Bryan (Katherine) Ott, Lindsay (Koree) Blackful, Lauren (Stuart) Steenhoek; five great-grandchildren, Noelle and Theo Ott, Coen and Sam Steenhoek, and Karson Blackful; nephews, Randy Weisell, Brian Brandstetter, and William Brandstetter; nieces, Leslie Kaiser, Barbara Brandstetter, and Anna Kay Kutz. Predeceased by her husband, William in 2014; son, Jim Brandstetter in 1982; and brother, Bob Weisell. Many thanks to the staff at Morning Star Village. From kitchen to custodial, management to maintenance and all the nurses and aides with hearts of gold. All patient, caring and kind people. She will miss her sweet, special friend Enid Busch and their many games of bridge and gin rummy.
Because of COVID-19 a private family service will be held in her honor. But, together in our homes let's raise a glass and toast to Janes' memory. God speed Mom/Grams. Dad's got Glen Miller in the record player and he's ready to dance with you again. Memorial may be made to The Humane Society of the United States, 1255 23rd Street, NW, Suite 450, Washington, DC 20037. To share a memory or online condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.