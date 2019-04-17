|
Jane Wood 1926—2019
Jane E Wood (92) passed away peacefully on April 15, 2019, at Wesley Willows. She was born in Lincoln, IL and was the oldest of her siblings Joyce and Joe. Jane graduated from NIU (Northern Illinois Teachers College). She married the love of her life Robert (Woody) after college. Jane was an educator and teacher. She taught in Lombard, IL., West View School in Rockford, and taught for 20 years at Rockton Grade and Middle School as a science teacher. She was known for allowing students to be "hands on" relating to science, including trying different and unique foods.
She loved the outdoors, spending summers on their farm in Wisconsin with her pets (pigs, dog, cow, horse and chickens). Jane loved to swim, draw, sing and travel with Woody. Jane and Woody spent the last years of their lives together in Largo, FL, reading and walking the beach always holding hands.
Jane was predeceased by her husband Robert, sister Joyce and is survived by her brother Joe, daughter Linda Fizzy, son James (Jackie), son John, grandchildren Robert Tassoni, Patrick Tassoni, Branson Wood, Michael Wood, Thomas Wood, Jessica Wood, Kirsten Wood, five great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
A Celebration of her life will be on April 27, at the Rockton Boat Club, Diana Drive, Rockton, IL noon to 3:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please hug someone and tell them you love them.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2019