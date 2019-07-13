Home

Sunset Memorial Gardens
8800 North Alpine Road
Machesney Park, IL 61115
(815) 633-0211
Janet (Case) Flosi

Janet (Case) Flosi 1934—2019
Janet (Case) Flosi, 84, Pinellas Park, FL, formerly of Rockford, IL, died suddenly on July 6, 2019 in her home from natural causes. Born August 30, 1934 in Oxford, England. Predeceased by her parents, Ronald and Betty Case of Oxford, England, and her late husband of 55 years, Leo Elario Flosi, of Pinellas Park, FL, also formerly of Rockford, IL. Met and married the love of her life, Leo E. Flosi in Oxford, England when he served overseas in the United States Air Force. Loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. Worked at Amerock Corp for 30 years before retiring. Janet loved being surrounded by her children and grands at family get together's. She loved to laugh and express her love with smiles, hugs, and lively conversations. Her family was everything to her and her physical presence is profoundly missed.
Survivors include her five children, Terry (Kathy), Kevin (Suzanne), Karen (Dave Wessels), Leo (Sue), and Steve (Diana); grandchildren, Joseph, Michael (Megan), Nicklaus (Brianna), Adam (Jennifer Kramer), Anna, Lindsay (Zach Miskovic), Kailyn, Chelsea and Jason (Lindsey) Lowe; great-grandchildren, Ruby, Oliver, Eloise, Fiona, Farrah, Maddox, Elyn, Joshua, Jacob and Kai; great-great-grandchildren, Kalob and Ayla; and many loved nieces and nephews.
Private family services will be at St. Anthony of Padua Church, followed by interment services at Sunset Memorial Gardens. To share a condolence, please visit www.Sunsetfhmemgardens.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from July 13 to July 15, 2019
