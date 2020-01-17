Home

Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services
7000 West State Street
Rockford, IL 61102
(815) 968-5313
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services
7000 West State Street
Rockford, IL 61102
View Map
Service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
2:00 PM
Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services
7000 West State Street
Rockford, IL 61102
View Map
Janet I. Coffey


1935 - 2020
Janet I. Coffey Obituary
Janet I. Coffey 1935—2020
Janet I. Coffey was born on April 11, 1935 in Rockford, IL. Janet was the beloved wife of the late Richard Coffey; Loving mother of Arthur Brazel, Sonia Kane, Patricia Cardenas, and Beth Montoya; Cherished grandma of thirteen; Adored great grandma of many. Janet enjoyed spending time in her garden, growing flowers in her free time. Janet passed away peacefully with her loved ones surrounding her on January 14, 2020. A Memorial Visitation will be held Monday, January 20, 2020 from 1pm until the time of Service at 2pm at Advantage Funeral Home (7000 W. State St, Rockford, IL 61102). Interment to follow at Willwood Burial Park.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020
