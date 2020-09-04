Janet J. Benjamin 1936—2020
Janet J. Benjamin, 84, of Rockford, passed away August 29, 2020 at Crimson Pointe. Born January 3, 1936 in Rockford, the daughter of George J. & Wanda L. (Kazmierski) Stevenson. Her father died in 1942. Her mother then married Matthew P. Lachowicz in 1947. Janet graduated from Rockford East High School class of 1953. She then worked for Barber Colman where she met Roger A. Benjamin. They were married on June 18, 1955 at St. James Catholic Church. Together they raised four children. Janet then worked at Walker Elementary School as the school secretary for many years. She enjoyed seeing her Walker school friends for their monthly luncheons after her retirement. Janet loved to garden both vegetables and flowers. She became a Master Gardener, tending gardens at Klemn, Sinnissippi, and Midway Village. She liked to sew and quilt. She also liked to cook and hosted wonderful holiday dinners. Janet and Roger also hosted a special 4th of July party for family and friends for many years. They both loved cruising with their group of friends referred to as "The Cruisers" on the Royal Caribbean. She also had fun at Festa Italiana at Boylan, Polish Fest at St. Stanislaus and The Kazmierski Family Reunion every year. Most of all she loved her family and participated in many of her children's activities. Member of Holy Family Catholic Church. Special thanks to Crimson Pointe and OSF Hospice. Survivors include daughter Julie (John) Perino, sons James (Peggy) Benjamin, Tom (Kristie) Benjamin, John Benjamin; grandchildren Michael Perino, Nathan (Michelle) Benjamin, Nicholas (Stephanie) Benjamin, Kristy (DuWayne) Peters, Julia, Joseph, Clarence, Justin and Andrew Benjamin; numerous great grandchildren, sister Lois Johnson, step-sister Marlene (Raphael) Martinez-Cruz, nieces Linda (Denis) Eidulis, Marie Keating, Teresa Elison and nephew Chuck (Cyndi) Johnson. Preceded in death by her husband Roger, infant son and infant daughter, sister-in-law Barb Keating and brother-in-law Ivan Johnson. A funeral Mass will be celebrated by Fr. Phillip Kaim S.T.L at Holy Family Church at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 8, 2020. However, due to the Covid-19 crisis, the Mass will also be live streamed for friends and extended family to view by following the link at www.holyfamilyrockford.org
. Burial will follow immediately in Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory. Share online condolences or memories at www.fitzgeraldfh.com
