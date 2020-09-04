1/1
Janet J. Benjamin
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janet J. Benjamin 1936—2020
Janet J. Benjamin, 84, of Rockford, passed away August 29, 2020 at Crimson Pointe. Born January 3, 1936 in Rockford, the daughter of George J. & Wanda L. (Kazmierski) Stevenson. Her father died in 1942. Her mother then married Matthew P. Lachowicz in 1947. Janet graduated from Rockford East High School class of 1953. She then worked for Barber Colman where she met Roger A. Benjamin. They were married on June 18, 1955 at St. James Catholic Church. Together they raised four children. Janet then worked at Walker Elementary School as the school secretary for many years. She enjoyed seeing her Walker school friends for their monthly luncheons after her retirement. Janet loved to garden both vegetables and flowers. She became a Master Gardener, tending gardens at Klemn, Sinnissippi, and Midway Village. She liked to sew and quilt. She also liked to cook and hosted wonderful holiday dinners. Janet and Roger also hosted a special 4th of July party for family and friends for many years. They both loved cruising with their group of friends referred to as "The Cruisers" on the Royal Caribbean. She also had fun at Festa Italiana at Boylan, Polish Fest at St. Stanislaus and The Kazmierski Family Reunion every year. Most of all she loved her family and participated in many of her children's activities. Member of Holy Family Catholic Church. Special thanks to Crimson Pointe and OSF Hospice. Survivors include daughter Julie (John) Perino, sons James (Peggy) Benjamin, Tom (Kristie) Benjamin, John Benjamin; grandchildren Michael Perino, Nathan (Michelle) Benjamin, Nicholas (Stephanie) Benjamin, Kristy (DuWayne) Peters, Julia, Joseph, Clarence, Justin and Andrew Benjamin; numerous great grandchildren, sister Lois Johnson, step-sister Marlene (Raphael) Martinez-Cruz, nieces Linda (Denis) Eidulis, Marie Keating, Teresa Elison and nephew Chuck (Cyndi) Johnson. Preceded in death by her husband Roger, infant son and infant daughter, sister-in-law Barb Keating and brother-in-law Ivan Johnson. A funeral Mass will be celebrated by Fr. Phillip Kaim S.T.L at Holy Family Church at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 8, 2020. However, due to the Covid-19 crisis, the Mass will also be live streamed for friends and extended family to view by following the link at www.holyfamilyrockford.org. Burial will follow immediately in Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory. Share online condolences or memories at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved