Janet K. James 1928—2020
Janet K. James, age 91, died peacefully on March 13, 2020 at Ecumen Pathstone Living in Mankato, MN.
A private burial will take place in Rockford, IL at a later date. Mankato Mortuary is assisting the family with arrangements.
Janet K. James (nee Janet Marie Kline) was born July 6th, 1928 in DeKalb, IL. Daughter of Clarence L. Kline from DeKalb, IL and Nellie (Moore) from Geneva IL. Janet graduated from Rockford West High School in 1946. She began classes at the University of Illinois-Urbana-Champaign where she was an active member of her sorority Zeta Tau Alpha from 1946-1950. She married Henry A. James on June 24, 1950 in Rockford IL. She was admitted to the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution in April, 1957. After raising her children, Janet attended Wheaton College. She graduated with a degree in early childhood education in 1974. Janet taught kindergarten in Willow Springs, IL and in Rolla, ND. In the years after her retirement, she and Henry spent their time in Grand Rapids, Minnesota; Sarasota, FL and Rockford, IL.
Janet was preceded in death by her husband Henry.
Janet is survived by her four children, daughter Christina Ann (Michael) Mitsch of Chicago, IL, her sons Dwight Dennis (Sheila) James of Milton, DE, Michael Charles James M.D. (Lisa) James of Mankato, MN and Thomas Henry James J.D. of Forreston, IL. 12 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
A special thank you from the family is extended to all of Janet's caregivers, nurses, and hospice workers who provided such wonderful care to her.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 28 to Apr. 2, 2020