Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Janet James
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet K. James

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet K. James Obituary
Janet K. James 1928—2020
Janet K. James, age 91, died peacefully on March 13, 2020 at Ecumen Pathstone Living in Mankato, MN.
A private burial will take place in Rockford, IL at a later date. Mankato Mortuary is assisting the family with arrangements.
Janet K. James (nee Janet Marie Kline) was born July 6th, 1928 in DeKalb, IL. Daughter of Clarence L. Kline from DeKalb, IL and Nellie (Moore) from Geneva IL. Janet graduated from Rockford West High School in 1946. She began classes at the University of Illinois-Urbana-Champaign where she was an active member of her sorority Zeta Tau Alpha from 1946-1950. She married Henry A. James on June 24, 1950 in Rockford IL. She was admitted to the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution in April, 1957. After raising her children, Janet attended Wheaton College. She graduated with a degree in early childhood education in 1974. Janet taught kindergarten in Willow Springs, IL and in Rolla, ND. In the years after her retirement, she and Henry spent their time in Grand Rapids, Minnesota; Sarasota, FL and Rockford, IL.
Janet was preceded in death by her husband Henry.
Janet is survived by her four children, daughter Christina Ann (Michael) Mitsch of Chicago, IL, her sons Dwight Dennis (Sheila) James of Milton, DE, Michael Charles James M.D. (Lisa) James of Mankato, MN and Thomas Henry James J.D. of Forreston, IL. 12 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
A special thank you from the family is extended to all of Janet's caregivers, nurses, and hospice workers who provided such wonderful care to her.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 28 to Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -