Janet M. Edwards


1959 - 2020
Janet M. Edwards Obituary
Janet M. Edwards 1959—2020
Janet M. Edwards - Loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Jan married her high school sweetheart Don on November 1, 1959. They have two sons, Donnie and Doug (Karen); three grandsons, Tanner, Alex (Hope), Trevor (Alexa); three special great grandsons, Caden, Liam, Nash; friend and Caden's mother, Stephanie Norton. Predeceased by loving aunt, Hortense Sperling; and special friend, Mason Balsman. A loyal Packer fan - Jan is donating her body to research to U.W. Hospital in Madison. Jan wrote her own obituary herself for our family, short and sweet just like her.
Services to be announced this summer. Memorials to Cystinosis Research Foundation; c/o Zoe Solsby, 19200 Von Karman Ave. Suite 920, Irvine CA 92612 or Jarrard Prostate Cancer Research U.W. Madison; c/o Dr. David Jarrard, 600 Highland Ave., Madison, WI 53792. To share a memory or online condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 22 to May 24, 2020
