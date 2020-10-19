Janet M. Phillips 1936—2020
Janet "Jan" M. Phillips, 84, of Machesney Park was called home Sunday, October 18, 2020. Born May 27, 1936, in South Beloit, the daughter of Joseph and Lenora (Snow) Connell. Attended West High School. Married John "Jack" Phillips on February 13, 1954, in Rockford. Member of Concordia Lutheran Church. Survivors include her husband Jack; children, John A. Phillips, Debbie (Bill) Lewis and Linda (Larry) Jones; son-in-law, Brad Toepfer; 7 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her daughter, Judy Toepfer; grandson, Joshua Phillips; 1 brother; and 2 sisters.
Service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 21, 2020, in Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park, with walk through visitation from 10 a.m. to service time. Face coverings required. Burial in Floral Lawn Memorial Gardens. For complete obituary, visit delehantyfh.com
