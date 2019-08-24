|
Janet Marie Becker 1939—2019
Janet Marie (Sterner) Becker, age 80 passed away August 22nd, 2019.
She was born on a Minnesota farm, the daughter of Frank and Anna Sterner. Janet moved to Lincoln, Nebraska in 1959 where she met and married the love of her life, Louis Becker. They moved to the Rockford area in 1967. She worked for the Harlem School District at Loves Park School for many years & was active in the cub scouts and St. Bridget Catholic Church.
Janet is survived by her husband, Louis; children, Kevin Becker, Lisa (Rick) Pixler, Gregory (Kim) Becker, Patrick (Tracy) Becker, Mark (Amanda) Becker; six grandchildren; sisters, Marie (Sterner) Kehr and Diane (Sterner) Gallagher. Predeceased by her parents and brothers, Leander, Joseph & Gerald. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Thursday August 29, 2019 in St. Bridget Catholic Church, 600 Clifford Ave. Loves Park. Visitation Wednesday 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd. 401 River Lane Loves Park with Rosary recited 6:45 p.m. Burial in Calvary Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers a memorial will be established. For more information visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 24 to Aug. 27, 2019