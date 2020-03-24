|
|
Janice Beth Sell 1956—2020
Janice Beth Sell, 64 of Belvidere, Illinois, died peacefully at The Atrium Memory Care, March 21, 2020, in Rockford, Illinois. She was born January 11, 1956, in Rockford, to David F. Holman and Alice M. Stoneburner (Carlson). Janice married her sweetheart of 37 years, Don Sell, February 5, 1983 in Divide, Colorado. She graduated from Jefferson High School in 1974 and received her LPN while still in high school. She then went on to receive her bachelor degree in nursing from Rockford College. She worked for Dr. Trejo for ten years and worked at Swedish American for twenty years. She also was an OR technician helping those who needed heart surgery. She did home health care for Swedish American and assisted in outpatient surgeries.
Janice was a member of Zion Lutheran Church. She loved quilting, snow and water skiing, bowling, soft ball, swimming and camping. She was always very active.
Janice will be dearly missed by her husband, Don; her mother, Alice Stoneburner; stepsons, Scot and Stuart (Michelle) Sell; sister, Karen (Rob) Holmes; grandchildren, Damon Timmerman, Alexis Sell and Levi Schober; sister in-laws, Kristine (Richard) Beever, Jane (Alan) Schuessler and Mary Sell; cousins, Penny Allen and Dave Haskell; many nieces, nephews , and great nieces and nephews; and Aunt Jo.
She is preceded in death by her father, David Holman; sister, Sandy Holman; step-father, George Stoneburner; and brother in-law, Ronald Sell.
A celebration of life will take place at a later date. The family would like to thank the entire staff at The Atrium and Serenity Hospice for the great care given to Janice. A special thanks to Whitney for her care and Maggie at Music Speaks for being able to get Janice to sing again. Memorials will be established with The Atrium Memory Care and Serenity Hospice. Arrangements by Anderson Funeral and Cremation Services.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2020