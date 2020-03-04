|
|
Janice Croft 1947—2020
Janice "Jan Jan" Croft, of Rockford departed this life February 27, 2020. She was born November 24, 1947 in Rockford the daughter of James Sr. and Fannie Croft. Janice was employed as a machine operator by Warner Lambert 38 years before retiring in 2004. She attended Faith Center. Janice graduated Auburn High School.
Janice leaves to cherish many loving memories, Nettie, Sharon, Paulette and Sandra Croft all of Rockford and Mary K. Croft of Oakland CA; two brothers, Robert (Senora) and Donald Croft; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her parents, sister, Dorothy Clark; three brothers James Jr. and Larry Croft and Ollie Williams.
Services will be held Saturday March 7, 2020 10:00 a.m. at Greater New Hope Baptist Church 4615 Auburn Street. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 8:00 a.m. until the time of service. Arrangements completed by Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020