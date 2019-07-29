|
|
Janice "Jan" D. Kroesche 1946—2019
Rockford
Janice (Tellinghuisen) Kroesche of Rockford, formerly of Rochelle, passed away in Rockford on July 24, 2019. She was born April 7, 1946, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, daughter of Arnold and Esther (Wiepking) Tellinghuisen. Burial was in White Rock Cemetery near Kings, IL.
Jan is survived by her husband, Loren, her sisters: Sharla Hotzler, Sherry Christensen, Lisa Mettler; brother, Charles, and nieces and nephews.
Jan was a gifted, loving first grade teacher whose ministry to children spanned 35 years and four schools – Westgate Lutheran School, Westgate, IA; St. Paul Lutheran School, Rochelle, IL; Faith Academy, Rockford, IL; and Cornerstone Christian Academy, Sycamore, IL.
A time to gather to remember and honor Jan will be Sunday, August 4, 2019 at 2:30 P.M. This memorial service will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1415 10th Avenue, Rochelle, IL. Please bring a remembrance or anecdote, written or oral, about a time when Jan touched your life. Come early to browse pictures.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Loren for the couple's favored missions and charities.
Visit www.ungerhorner.com to sign the online guest book.
Published in Rockford Register Star from July 29 to July 31, 2019