Home

POWERED BY

Services
Delehanty Funeral Home - LOVES PARK
401 RIVER LN
Loves Park, IL 61111-5040
(815) 633-6010
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Semenchuk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice E. Semenchuk

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janice E. Semenchuk Obituary
Janice E. Semenchuk 1935—2019
Janice E. (Burch) Semenchuk, 83, of Rockford passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019. Born September 10, 1935, in Waterloo, IA, the daughter of Jesse and Helen (Johnson) Burch. Married Alex Semenchuk. Survivors include her son, Alan (Julie) Semenchuk; 2 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren with one on the way. Predeceased by husband and 2 sisters.
Service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 28, 2019, in Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park, with visitation from 9 a.m. to service time. Burial in Greenwood Cemetery. For complete obituary, visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 24 to Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now