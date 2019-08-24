|
Janice E. Semenchuk 1935—2019
Janice E. (Burch) Semenchuk, 83, of Rockford passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019. Born September 10, 1935, in Waterloo, IA, the daughter of Jesse and Helen (Johnson) Burch. Married Alex Semenchuk. Survivors include her son, Alan (Julie) Semenchuk; 2 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren with one on the way. Predeceased by husband and 2 sisters.
Service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 28, 2019, in Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park, with visitation from 9 a.m. to service time. Burial in Greenwood Cemetery. For complete obituary, visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 24 to Aug. 27, 2019