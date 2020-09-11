Janice K. Costello 1942—2020
Janice Katherine Costello, age 78, died of natural causes in Rockford, IL, on Monday, September 7, 2020.
Janice lived a fulfilling life as a mother, wife, and sister. She was born and raised in Rockford, and was a graduate of East High School. She loved spending time with her family, reading, and music.
Janice is survived by her husband, Mike; her sons, Brian, David, and Mike; her five grandchildren, Ryan, Savannah, Callie, Elliott, and Brady, and her two sisters, Patty Burman and Mary Pearson. She is predeceased by her parents, Lawrence and Dorothy.
In keeping with her nature, funeral services are private and for immediate family only. Those wishing to honor her life can make a donation in her name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(www.stjude.org
).