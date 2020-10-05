Janice K. Coughlin 1944—2020
Janice K. Coughlin, 76, of Beloit, WI, passed away October 1, 2020. Janice enjoyed spending summers at the lake where she spent most of her time on the beach with her friends. She also enjoyed crafting and gardening.
Survivors include husband John Coughlin; children, Michael Kratchmer, Scott (Pamela Johnson) Kratchmer, Christopher (Kristine) Coughlin, Erica (Mark) Bakke; grandchildren, Brandon Kratchmer, Josh Taylor; and her little dog, Katie Belle. Predeceased by parents; 1 brother; and 1 sister.
Per Janice's wishes, no services are to be held.