1/1
Janice K. Coughlin
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janice K. Coughlin 1944—2020
Janice K. Coughlin, 76, of Beloit, WI, passed away October 1, 2020. Janice enjoyed spending summers at the lake where she spent most of her time on the beach with her friends. She also enjoyed crafting and gardening.
Survivors include husband John Coughlin; children, Michael Kratchmer, Scott (Pamela Johnson) Kratchmer, Christopher (Kristine) Coughlin, Erica (Mark) Bakke; grandchildren, Brandon Kratchmer, Josh Taylor; and her little dog, Katie Belle. Predeceased by parents; 1 brother; and 1 sister.
Per Janice's wishes, no services are to be held. Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Mulford Chapel was honored to have assisted the family. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved