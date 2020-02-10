Home

Janice Kay Palmer

Janice Kay Palmer Obituary
Janice Kay Palmer 1938—2020
Janice Kay Palmer, 81, of Durand, IL passed away at 8:15 a.m., Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Medina Nursing Home in Durand with her husband by her side.
Funeral ceremonies will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, February 13, 2020 in Trinity Lutheran Church, 15585 Durand Road, Durand, IL with Sharon Beksel officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 12. Burial will be in Chapel Hill Cemetery, Freeport, IL.
A memorial has been established to Trinity Lutheran Church, PO Box 627, Durand, IL 61024
McCorkle Funeral Home-Durand Chapel, 101 W. Main Street, Durand, IL assisted the family.
To share a memory or send an online condolence, visit www.mccorklefuneralhome.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020
