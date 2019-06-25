|
|
Janice Marie Atkinson 1938—2019
Janice Marie Atkinson, 80, of Rockton, IL died at 6:20 p.m., Saturday, June 22, 2019 at home.
Born December 14, 1938 in Springfield, IL, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Elmer and Mildred (Ronk) Bea. She was previously married to Thomas Hennegan in 1955. She married Dennis R. Atkinson Sr. in Rockford, IL on April 5, 1980. Janice was employed as a registered nurse serving in the northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin areas.
Janice was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church and lived her life devoted to God. She loved her family, being a grandmother and great grandmother. She loved cooking for her family and enjoyed gardening.
Survivors include daughter Cynthia (Randy) Bontjes; daughter Deborah Kimes; son Kevin (Leah) Shapin; daughter Michele Smith; Son Dennis Atkinson Jr.; Nine grandchildren Michael (Angela) Hennegan, Micheal (Jesse) Toribio, Thomas Hennegan, Joshua Kimes, Danielle Kimes, Ethan Rogers, Declan Shapin, Jason Biby and Scott Atkinson; numerous great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; siblings Jerry (Hazel) Bea, Judy (Norbert) Schmitt, Bonnie (John) Olesen, Jennifer (Stu) Ambrose, Jeffery Bea, Javon (Vita) Bea, Janelle (Mark) Hagaman; numerous beloved nieces and nephews and special friends Brad and Janet Feinberg.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Dennis R. Atkinson Sr., children Louise Gourley, Thomas Hennegan, Randy Atkinson, Brothers Jean Bea, James Bea and Jon Bea, sister Joanne Urrea.
Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 28, 2019 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 620 Blackhawk Blvd, South Beloit, IL with the Fr. Steven M. Sabo officiating. Burial in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Rockford, IL. A visitation will be held at McCorkle Funeral Home- Rockton Chapel, 767 N. Blackhawk Blvd, Rockton, IL from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Thursday. A rosary service will be recited at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 25 to June 27, 2019